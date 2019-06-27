Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Given a $53.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) in a research note published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

MEOH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methanex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Methanex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.08.

Shares of MEOH stock opened at $44.93 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.68. Methanex has a 1-year low of $41.30 and a 1-year high of $83.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.48.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $773.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.00 million. Methanex had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 20.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MEOH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Methanex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,470,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in Methanex by 145.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,679,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $95,366,000 after acquiring an additional 993,793 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Methanex by 298.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 635,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,616,000 after acquiring an additional 476,114 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Methanex by 82.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 806,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,820,000 after acquiring an additional 364,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Methanex by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 411,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,796,000 after acquiring an additional 286,524 shares in the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

