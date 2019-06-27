Metro (ETR:B4B3) PT Set at €16.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Metro (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective by Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

B4B3 has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.10 ($14.07) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.50 ($13.37) target price on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €14.53 ($16.90).

ETR B4B3 opened at €14.25 ($16.57) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -55.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €12.63. Metro has a 1-year low of €9.87 ($11.47) and a 1-year high of €14.88 ($17.30).

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

