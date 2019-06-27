Mind Gym PLC (MIND) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.60 on August 30th

Mind Gym PLC (LON:MIND) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This is a positive change from Mind Gym’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MIND opened at GBX 125 ($1.63) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 123.89. The company has a market cap of $124.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92. Mind Gym has a 1 year low of GBX 112 ($1.46) and a 1 year high of GBX 190 ($2.48).

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on shares of Mind Gym in a report on Tuesday.

About Mind Gym

Mind Gym PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides management development training and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company offers various solutions for performance management, management development, respect, diversity and inclusion, change, ethics, reorganization, personal effectiveness, onboarding, employee engagement, and customer service.

