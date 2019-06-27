MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) & BayCom (OTCMKTS:BCML) Head-To-Head Contrast

MISSION VY BANC/SH (OTCMKTS:MVLY) and BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of MISSION VY BANC/SH shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of BayCom shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of BayCom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

MISSION VY BANC/SH has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BayCom has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

MISSION VY BANC/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. BayCom does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and BayCom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A N/A BayCom 22.89% N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MISSION VY BANC/SH and BayCom, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MISSION VY BANC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A BayCom 0 0 2 0 3.00

BayCom has a consensus target price of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 20.63%. Given BayCom’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BayCom is more favorable than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MISSION VY BANC/SH and BayCom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MISSION VY BANC/SH N/A N/A $3.20 million N/A N/A BayCom $63.94 million 3.71 $14.49 million $1.65 13.19

BayCom has higher revenue and earnings than MISSION VY BANC/SH.

Summary

BayCom beats MISSION VY BANC/SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MISSION VY BANC/SH

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and savings, NOW, exchange, escrow, checking, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises personal loans; accounts receivable, apartment, and automobile and truck financing; and commercial real estate, equipment, small business administration, and term loans, as well as credit and debit cards, credit lines, and letters of credit. The company also provides merchant bankcard, account reconciliation, cashier checks, cash management, collection, deposit courier, electronic tax payment, safe deposit box, zero balance accounting, night drop, notary, payment, payroll, insurance and investment, and online banking services. It operates two branches located in Sun Valley and Santa Clarita, California. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Sun Valley, California.

About BayCom

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multi-family real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection. In addition, the company offers online and mobile banking, automated teller machine, remote deposit capture, night depository, direct deposit, treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services; debit cards, cashier's and travelers checks, and letters of credit; lockbox, positive pay, reverse positive pay, and account reconciliation services; and escrow services, as well as facilitates tax-deferred commercial exchanges. It operates through a network of 22 full service branches and one loan production office located in San Francisco Bay Area, California; Seattle, Washington; and Central New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Bay Commercial Bank and changed its name to BayCom Corp in January 2017. BayCom Corp was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

