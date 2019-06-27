Mizuho Cuts Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target to $44.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MU. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Shares of MU opened at $37.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.73. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.30. Micron Technology had a net margin of 43.56% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,165,303.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,631,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $463,429,000 after buying an additional 229,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,570,069 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $430,599,000 after purchasing an additional 115,976 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,369,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $511,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,028 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,896,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 7,701,516 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $244,369,000 after purchasing an additional 33,433 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

