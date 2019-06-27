Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Trading Up 5.5%

Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) were up 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.26 and last traded at $35.14. Approximately 4,746,769 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,804,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.31.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Momo from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Get Momo alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.91.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $554.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.78 million. Momo had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Momo Inc will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOMO. FMR LLC increased its position in Momo by 2,062.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,898,659 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,487,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Momo by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,872,158 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $568,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,585 shares during the period. Genesis Asset Managers LLP purchased a new position in Momo during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,195,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Momo during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,666,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Momo by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,077,000 after purchasing an additional 786,992 shares during the period. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Momo Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.