Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) a $23.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

COG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Williams Capital reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Sunday, April 21st. Cowen assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Cabot Oil & Gas has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.81.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $22.63 on Monday. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.09. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 29.81%. The business had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Cabot Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 192.9% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

