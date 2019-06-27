Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) a $184.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a $184.00 target price on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PXD. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks set a $205.00 price target on Pioneer Natural Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.32 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pioneer Natural Resources to a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $205.44.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $151.24 on Monday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $119.08 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco lifted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.