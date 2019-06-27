Morses Club (LON:MCL) Earns “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap reiterated their corporate rating on shares of Morses Club (LON:MCL) in a report issued on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

MCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Morses Club in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Shore Capital lowered shares of Morses Club to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

LON:MCL opened at GBX 143 ($1.87) on Monday. Morses Club has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 185.50 ($2.42). The company has a market capitalization of $184.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.83, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 157.31.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be given a GBX 5.20 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Morses Club’s previous dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.15%. Morses Club’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.65%.

About Morses Club

Morses Club PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides home collected credit services in the United Kingdom. It offers small cash loans between £100 and £1000. The company offers consumer credit through a network of 98 branches and approximately 2,030 self-employed agents, as well as online channels.

