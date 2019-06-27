Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) Trading Down 15.4%

Motus GI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MOTS) shares were down 15.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 1,542,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,660% from the average daily volume of 87,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MOTS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on Motus GI and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Motus GI from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Motus GI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Motus GI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Get Motus GI alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $77.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.62.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motus GI Holdings Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,210,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the fourth quarter worth $1,555,000. RTW Investments LP increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 672.5% during the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 459,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motus GI during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Motus GI by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motus GI Company Profile (NASDAQ:MOTS)

Motus GI Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Motus GI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motus GI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.