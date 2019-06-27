M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Short Interest Update

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,356,500 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the May 15th total of 1,747,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 662,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE MTB traded up $2.70 on Thursday, reaching $168.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,353. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $133.78 and a twelve month high of $180.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.29.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 31.10%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MTB shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $217.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. M&T Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.25.

In related news, insider Doris P. Meister sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total value of $73,733.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,930.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian E. Hickey sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.53, for a total transaction of $674,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,036.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,521 shares of company stock valued at $1,594,509 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 130.2% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 21.9% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $3,301,000. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.