Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) rose 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.46 and last traded at $48.30. Approximately 364,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 513,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.04.

MYOK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Myokardia in a report on Monday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Myokardia to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myokardia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Myokardia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

Get Myokardia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.44 and a beta of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.78.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.28). Myokardia had a negative net margin of 201.81% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Analysts predict that Myokardia Inc will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $70,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,875,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,786,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,842,000 after acquiring an additional 746,122 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Myokardia by 5,541.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,133,000 after acquiring an additional 248,134 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Myokardia in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,678,000. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Myokardia Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYOK)

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for Myokardia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myokardia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.