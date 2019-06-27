Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $221.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will report $221.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $219.78 million to $226.34 million. Myriad Genetics reported sales of $200.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full year sales of $857.62 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $855.52 million to $862.04 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $920.83 million, with estimates ranging from $909.00 million to $936.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Myriad Genetics.

Get Myriad Genetics alerts:

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Myriad Genetics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MYGN. Barclays raised their price objective on Myriad Genetics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Myriad Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.41.

NASDAQ MYGN traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.76. The stock had a trading volume of 2,175,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,796. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $22.07 and a 52-week high of $50.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 154.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $46,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the first quarter worth $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 625.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its position in Myriad Genetics by 17,692.3% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Myriad Genetics (MYGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Myriad Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myriad Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.