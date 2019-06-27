National-Oilwell Varco Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:NOV)

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,624 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,373% compared to the average volume of 246 call options.

Shares of NOV opened at $21.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.30. National-Oilwell Varco has a 12 month low of $19.57 and a 12 month high of $49.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.75 and a beta of 1.30.

Get National-Oilwell Varco alerts:

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.12). National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in National-Oilwell Varco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 125.0% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,233 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. grace capital acquired a new position in National-Oilwell Varco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 33.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,334 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Tuesday. AltaCorp Capital reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup set a $31.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet cut shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. National-Oilwell Varco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for National-Oilwell Varco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National-Oilwell Varco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.