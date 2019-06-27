Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 120 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 120 price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NESN. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 105 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 82 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 102 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 104 price target on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 106 target price on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of CHF 100.53.

Nestlé has a 52 week low of CHF 73.34 and a 52 week high of CHF 86.40.

About Nestlé

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

