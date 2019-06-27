Nevada Sunrise Gold (CVE:NEV) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corp. (CVE:NEV) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 120000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 million and a PE ratio of -0.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06.

Nevada Sunrise Gold Company Profile (CVE:NEV)

Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Nevada, the United States. It explores for gold, cobalt, copper, and lithium. The company's principal gold property is the Kinsley Mountain property comprising 513 unpatented lode claims and 6 leased patents covering an area of 4,213 hectares located in White Pine County.

