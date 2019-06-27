New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Stock Price Up 11.1%

New Home Company Inc (NYSE:NWHM)’s stock price rose 11.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.11 and last traded at $4.01. Approximately 169,297 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 68,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

NWHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded New Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered New Home from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $73.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.27.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $118.85 million during the quarter. New Home had a positive return on equity of 2.95% and a negative net margin of 2.35%.

In related news, Director Paul C. Heeschen bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,710.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H Lawrence Webb bought 12,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.84 per share, with a total value of $49,766.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,221,433.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 54,805 shares of company stock valued at $222,214 over the last 90 days. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWHM. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of New Home by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of New Home by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in shares of New Home in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of New Home by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of New Home by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 57.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Home Company Profile (NYSE:NWHM)

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

