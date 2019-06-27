NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on NMIH. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Compass Point reissued a buy rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $30.50) on shares of NMI in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered NMI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on NMI in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.56.

NMI stock opened at $28.07 on Monday. NMI has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $31.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.36.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. NMI had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 39.95%. The business had revenue of $81.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NMI will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael J. Embler sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $138,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adam Pollitzer sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $114,780.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,015 shares of company stock worth $382,760. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 994.2% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $126,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of NMI during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of NMI by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

