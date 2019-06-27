nOS (NOS) Achieves Market Cap of $3.53 Million

nOS (CURRENCY:NOS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 27th. In the last week, nOS has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One nOS token can now be bought for $0.0344 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. nOS has a total market capitalization of $3.53 million and approximately $114,941.00 worth of nOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003632 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.25 or 0.00301792 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $200.13 or 0.01763469 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00008720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000963 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00153191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00019887 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About nOS

nOS’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,500,000 tokens. nOS’s official Twitter account is @nOSplatform. The Reddit community for nOS is /r/nOSplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for nOS is nos.io. The official message board for nOS is medium.com/nos-io.

Buying and Selling nOS

nOS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as nOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire nOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy nOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

