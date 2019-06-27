Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,925,294 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 195% from the previous session’s volume of 652,069 shares.The stock last traded at $60.85 and had previously closed at $56.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Novocure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Novocure in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Novocure in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novocure presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.63.

The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.02. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.19 and a beta of 2.44.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). Novocure had a negative net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 47.23%. The company had revenue of $73.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novocure Ltd will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 34,375 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.39, for a total transaction of $1,629,031.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,835,747.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pritesh Shah sold 1,130 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $62,206.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,198,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 682,170 shares of company stock worth $37,431,423 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,039,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541,001 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the 4th quarter worth $28,472,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,190,381 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,654,000 after acquiring an additional 345,135 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,475 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,029,000 after acquiring an additional 121,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Novocure by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,049,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $50,563,000 after acquiring an additional 92,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

