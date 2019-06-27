ODUWA (OWC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $104,860.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00002086 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $561,969.00 and approximately $104,860.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00047990 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00194521 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003333 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006038 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001087 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00005760 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00062345 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004092 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 76% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ODUWA Coin Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,739,803 coins and its circulating supply is 2,349,850 coins. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin.

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODUWA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

