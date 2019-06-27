OLXA (OLXA) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $367,518.00

OLXA (CURRENCY:OLXA) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 26th. During the last week, OLXA has traded down 30.3% against the US dollar. OLXA has a market capitalization of $2.75 million and $367,518.00 worth of OLXA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OLXA token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinlim and EtherFlyer.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003573 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00270923 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.48 or 0.01703130 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00007689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00148450 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00018568 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000496 BTC.

OLXA Token Profile

OLXA’s total supply is 2,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,344,317,602 tokens. The Reddit community for OLXA is /r/olxacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OLXA is www.olxacoin.com. OLXA’s official Twitter account is @OlxaCoin. OLXA’s official message board is medium.com/@olxacryptoasset.

OLXA Token Trading

OLXA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer, Coinlim and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OLXA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OLXA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OLXA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

