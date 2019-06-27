OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Down to $2.52

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.73, but opened at $2.52. OncoCyte shares last traded at $2.66, with a volume of 11,904 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital set a $8.00 price objective on OncoCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark set a $7.00 price objective on OncoCyte and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $9,836,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the first quarter worth about $114,000.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

