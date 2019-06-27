Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.22

Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. (TSE:ONC) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.22 and last traded at C$2.22, with a volume of 9849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $46.48 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.67, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.14.

Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile (TSE:ONC)

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses.

