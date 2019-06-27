Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) Short Interest Down 27.1% in June

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ORTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,865,800 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the May 15th total of 2,557,800 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $6,948,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $579,000. Foresite Capital Management IV LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $10,513,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Orchard Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,550,000. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

ORTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Orchard Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ORTX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.37. The company had a trading volume of 90,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.31. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orchard Therapeutics will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Orchard Therapeutics plc, integrated biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

