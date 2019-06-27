Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Shares Gap Up to $10.76

Overstock.com Inc (NASDAQ:OSTK) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.51, but opened at $10.76. Overstock.com shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 13,901,458 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OSTK shares. BidaskClub upgraded Overstock.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

The company has a market cap of $476.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.73.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.25). Overstock.com had a negative return on equity of 85.28% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $367.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.74) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Overstock.com Inc will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick Michael Byrne sold 407,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $4,188,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,056,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,873,340.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Paul Knab sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $42,325.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,697.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 909,555 shares of company stock worth $10,775,921. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. 60.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Overstock.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail and tZERO segments. The company offers furniture; and home décor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; Pet Adoptions, a free service and portal to display pets available for adoption; and Overstock Hotels, a portal that enables customers to search and book properties within its Website.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.