Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Paramount Resources Ltd (TSE:POU) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$10.00 to C$7.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and traded as low as $6.15. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 66,210 shares.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on POU. Raymond James raised Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Laurentian increased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$7.50 target price on shares of Paramount Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on Paramount Resources from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$10.19.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $819.46 million and a P/E ratio of -2.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.54.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($4.41) by C$3.82. The company had revenue of C$246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$254.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources Ltd will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paramount Resources Company Profile (TSE:POU)

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

