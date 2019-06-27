Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of Party City Holdco Inc (NYSE:PRTY) were up 5.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.36 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 1,525,969 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,622,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.83.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Party City Holdco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Party City Holdco in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Party City Holdco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.46.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $641.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $513.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.59 million. Party City Holdco had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 3.87%. Party City Holdco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Party City Holdco Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Party City Holdco in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000.

Party City Holdco Company Profile (NYSE:PRTY)

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

