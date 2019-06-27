Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Paychex from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Paychex has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.14.

PAYX stock opened at $81.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.10. Paychex has a 12-month low of $61.32 and a 12-month high of $88.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). Paychex had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 43.20%. The company had revenue of $980.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.25%.

In other news, insider Michael E. Gioja sold 29,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $2,404,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $503,687.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,921.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,173,791. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Paychex by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Paychex by 404.8% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

