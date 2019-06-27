PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) Short Interest Down 19.6% in June

PC Tel Inc (NASDAQ:PCTI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the May 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PC Tel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PCTI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 59,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,387. PC Tel has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $6.33. The stock has a market cap of $84.35 million, a PE ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in PC Tel during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in PC Tel during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PC Tel during the 4th quarter worth $159,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PC Tel during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in PC Tel by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 62,965 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,865 shares during the last quarter. 62.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, delivers performance critical telecom solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas, which are used primarily in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the Industrial Internet of Things.

