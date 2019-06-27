Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG)

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Ten Lifestyle Group (LON:TENG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Ten Lifestyle Group from GBX 73 ($0.95) to GBX 92 ($1.20) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Ten Lifestyle Group stock opened at GBX 95.25 ($1.24) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 81.13. Ten Lifestyle Group has a 1 year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 101.67 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.56 million and a P/E ratio of -9.72.

Ten Lifestyle Group Company Profile

Ten Lifestyle Group plc provides concierge services to private banks, retail banks, premium payment card providers, and high-net-worth individuals worldwide. The company assists its members to discover, organize, and book travel, dining, and live entertainment through its proprietary digital platform.

