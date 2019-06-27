Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Hammerson (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson (LON:HMSO)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HMSO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 375 ($4.90) target price on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, February 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective (down from GBX 390 ($5.10)) on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector performer” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 543 ($7.10) to GBX 400 ($5.23) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 345 ($4.51) to GBX 288 ($3.76) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 381.50 ($4.98).

HMSO stock opened at GBX 272.50 ($3.56) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.79. Hammerson has a 52-week low of GBX 262.20 ($3.43) and a 52-week high of GBX 550.60 ($7.19). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.29.

In related news, insider Andrew Formica bought 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £63,800 ($83,366.00). Also, insider David Atkins bought 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £50,150 ($65,529.86). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,387,087.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

