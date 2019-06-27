Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Perficient in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Maxim Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th.

Get Perficient alerts:

In other Perficient news, Chairman Jeffrey S. Davis sold 78,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $2,382,547.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 532,389 shares in the company, valued at $16,200,597.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.62, for a total transaction of $26,658.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 532,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,769,362.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,196 shares of company stock worth $3,181,205. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,100 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,724 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 13,755 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,399 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Perficient stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.61. 130,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,923. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Perficient has a 1-year low of $20.92 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.84. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.12. Perficient had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $133.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Perficient’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perficient will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.