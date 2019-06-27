Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus price target of $2.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Permianville Royalty Trust an industry rank of 101 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Permianville Royalty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of NYSE:PVL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,380. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.85.

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 32.16% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $9.84 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Permianville Royalty Trust will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.