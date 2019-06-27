Positive Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Stock Price

Media stories about Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) have been trending positive this week, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Reliability earned a daily sentiment score of 2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is very likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

OTCMKTS:RLBY remained flat at $$0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 8,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,300. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04. Reliability has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.09.

About Reliability

Reliability Incorporated does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire, or identify a merger partner or other business combination. Previously, the company was involved in the design, manufacture, marketing, and support of high performance equipment used to test and condition integrated circuits.

