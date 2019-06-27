Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the lowest is $1.27. Preferred Bank reported earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $5.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Preferred Bank.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $42.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 33.75%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DA Davidson downgraded Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. FIG Partners restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Preferred Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.57. 87,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,886. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.21. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFBC. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 587.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 230,033 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,344,000 after purchasing an additional 196,547 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 409,527 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,753,000 after purchasing an additional 181,363 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,166,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,897,000 after purchasing an additional 118,199 shares in the last quarter. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new position in Preferred Bank in the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 114.0% in the first quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 49,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Preferred Bank (PFBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.