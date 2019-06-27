PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Trading Up 9.4%

PRGX Global Inc (NASDAQ:PRGX) was up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.44 and last traded at $6.43. Approximately 136,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 232% from the average daily volume of 41,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGX shares. B. Riley set a $12.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of PRGX Global in a research report on Monday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of PRGX Global from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PRGX Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.93, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.83.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). PRGX Global had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 0.23%. The firm had revenue of $38.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.86 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that PRGX Global Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ronald E. Stewart bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $77,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 125,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,775.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,000 shares of company stock worth $210,580 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGX. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 1,091,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 104,402 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of PRGX Global by 8.6% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 1,185,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in PRGX Global during the first quarter valued at $264,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in PRGX Global by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 823,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 22,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in PRGX Global by 18.3% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 102,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 15,885 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

