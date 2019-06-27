Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $103.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.20 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $0.77 on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 372,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 436,868. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.89. Progress Software has a fifty-two week low of $30.23 and a fifty-two week high of $47.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 29.11%.

In other Progress Software news, insider Anthony Murphy sold 932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $42,862.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Egan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $905,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,571.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,695 shares of company stock worth $3,918,650 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PRGS. BidaskClub downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Progress Software from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

