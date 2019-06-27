Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) Earns “Under Review” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PURP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Purplebricks Group from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 167 ($2.18) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target (down previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Purplebricks Group to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Purplebricks Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 267.67 ($3.50).

Shares of PURP opened at GBX 97.80 ($1.28) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $299.62 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 104.06. Purplebricks Group has a 12-month low of GBX 88.50 ($1.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.60 ($4.45).

In other news, insider Andreas Wiele purchased 43,662,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £43,662,416 ($57,052,679.99).

Purplebricks Group plc engages in real estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting more convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

