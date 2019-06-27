PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Shares Up 7.8%

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI)’s share price shot up 7.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.50 and last traded at $10.50. 127,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 113,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.77.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUYI)

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

See Also: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.