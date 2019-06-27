QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.16

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp (CVE:QMC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.18, with a volume of 44650 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 million and a PE ratio of -5.14.

About QMC Quantum Minerals (CVE:QMC)

QMC Quantum Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium, copper, nickel, gold, silver, palladium, and platinum deposits. It holds interests in the Namew Lake Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide Project comprising the Rocky Lake property, the Rocky-Namew property, and the Namew Lake property; and the Irgon Lithium Mine project located in Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QMC Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.