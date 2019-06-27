Raymond James Boosts Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Price Target to $90.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International to $68.00 and set an average rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Tempur Sealy International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tempur Sealy International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.79.

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $71.92 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $38.90 and a twelve month high of $75.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.10.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $690.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.42 million. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 78.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.88, for a total value of $28,613.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,439.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 3,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total transaction of $253,255.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,998.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,225 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,217. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 1,581.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after acquiring an additional 126,541 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,935,000 after acquiring an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

