Real Foley Sells 20,000 Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.A) Senior Officer Real Foley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.34, for a total transaction of C$606,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,795.10.

Shares of TECK.A stock opened at C$29.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$28.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.70, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $231.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81. Teck Resources Ltd has a 12 month low of C$23.89 and a 12 month high of C$35.98.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

