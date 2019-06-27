Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Raises Dividend to $0.23 Per Share

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.227 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 85.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Realty Income to earn $3.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.8%.

NYSE:O opened at $68.50 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $52.74 and a 1 year high of $74.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.70.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.43). Realty Income had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $354.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Citigroup set a $74.00 target price on Realty Income and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial cut Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Realty Income from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Realty Income from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

In other news, EVP Benjamin N. Fox sold 2,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $186,011.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,808.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $424,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,460 shares of company stock valued at $1,366,521 over the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

