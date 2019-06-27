Regalcoin (REC) Market Capitalization Achieves $102,759.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, Regalcoin has traded 137.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Regalcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha, YoBit and CoinExchange. Regalcoin has a market cap of $102,759.00 and $53.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000134 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 172.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001587 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. Regalcoin’s official website is regalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Regalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

