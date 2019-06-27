Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Rent-A-Center from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens upgraded Rent-A-Center from an underweight rating to an equal rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Rent-A-Center from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $18.78 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.00.

NASDAQ:RCII opened at $25.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.42. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.98 and a 1-year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.47.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.29. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $696.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rent-A-Center news, EVP Catherine M. Skula sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $122,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,090 shares in the company, valued at $784,600.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCII. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 133,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,319 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Rent-A-Center during the 4th quarter worth about $273,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 73,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,643,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,566,000 after acquiring an additional 139,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

