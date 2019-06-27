Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $83.82

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $83.82 and last traded at $83.80, with a volume of 15448 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.52.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 114.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.24.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total value of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,152,748.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn L. Md Cooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $783,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 197,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,411,000 after buying an additional 125,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 25,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

