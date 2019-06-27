Revain (R) Achieves Market Cap of $51.56 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:R) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. Over the last week, Revain has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Revain token can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000928 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, OKEx and BitForex. Revain has a market capitalization of $51.56 million and $1.38 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00299507 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $199.89 or 0.01738679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008550 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000957 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00151847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019531 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000538 BTC.

About Revain

Revain launched on August 4th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 484,450,000 tokens. Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Revain’s official website is revain.org. The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Revain

Revain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, BitForex, Kucoin, BitFlip, Cryptopia, OKEx, Kuna, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Revain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

