Reviewing CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) & Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET)

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

Get CBL & Associates Properties alerts:

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CBL & Associates Properties -14.34% -9.49% -1.89% Investors Real Estate Trust Reit -5.96% -2.23% -0.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for CBL & Associates Properties and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CBL & Associates Properties 5 3 0 0 1.38 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit 0 1 2 0 2.67

CBL & Associates Properties presently has a consensus target price of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 170.03%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus target price of $60.25, suggesting a potential upside of 5.35%. Given CBL & Associates Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CBL & Associates Properties is more favorable than Investors Real Estate Trust Reit.

Dividends

CBL & Associates Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 31.2%. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. CBL & Associates Properties pays out 17.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.3% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CBL & Associates Properties and Investors Real Estate Trust Reit’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CBL & Associates Properties $858.56 million 0.19 -$78.57 million $1.73 0.56 Investors Real Estate Trust Reit $169.74 million 3.96 $116.78 million N/A N/A

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Volatility & Risk

CBL & Associates Properties has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit beats CBL & Associates Properties on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

CBL & Associates Properties Company Profile

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties. CBL continuously strengthens its company and portfolio through active management, aggressive leasing and profitable reinvestment in its properties.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

Receive News & Ratings for CBL & Associates Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBL & Associates Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.