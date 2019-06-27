Richard Craig Smith Sells 2,800 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) insider Richard Craig Smith sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,120.00, for a total value of $3,136,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,086.60 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $662.17 and a 1 year high of $1,135.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,057.37. The firm has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $15.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.23 by $0.76. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 97.19% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 62.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,206.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,140.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on AutoZone from $960.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,017.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

